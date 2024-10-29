Jelena to share insights and inspiration

THE clock is ticking on the ticket sales of an incredible event to be held in Shepparton in only a fortnights’ time.

Jelena Dokic is coming to Shepparton for a night of networking and storytelling with the Shepparton community.

After a great year of Greater Shepparton Business Network (GSBN) networking evenings held in businesses across the community in 2024, the After Five networking year will be ending with a bang. Jelena will not just be telling her story, but she will be chatting with attendees after her keynote address and will work the room like the pro she is in so many facets of life.

GSBN board members Michaela Sargeant and Jac McCarty met with Jelena this week to discuss the night and help her understand our community and what she might be in for on the night.

UNMISSABLE EVENT… Australian tennis legend Jelena Dokic is set to share her inspiring journey at the fast-approaching Greater Shepparton Business Network event on Wednesday, November 15. Pictured are GSBN board members, Michaela Sargeant and Jac McCarty. Photo: Supplied

“This will be the ultimate in networking nights, with the sporting community, the business community and general community coming together and having the opportunity to connect with sporting and commentating royalty Jelena in person, and over a drink and nibbles,” said Michaela.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a guest of Jelena’s calibre, such a fabulous and exciting opportunity for all of us as Board members, and also the broader community. We can’t wait to see who joins us on the night, with Jelena no doubt drawing the attention of many people outside the business community.”

“This will be a great foray for GSBN into attracting the broader community to our events, and something we look forward to doing in future, growing our networking model and connecting parts of our community so we can learn from one another, and really properly understand and get to know who we live and work with in Greater Shepparton,” added Jac.

Held at the GV Hotel at 5.30pm on Wednesday, November 13, the ticket price includes a complimentary drink and finger food – with tables of 10 available, or single tickets also on sale for smaller groups.

Tickets are $90 each, including the Riverlinks booking fee. Scan the QR code (above) to purchase or visit Riverlinks website to avoid missing out.