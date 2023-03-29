Join the Fight: community meeting to reopen Kirwans Bridge 

A COMMUNITY meeting has been scheduled on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10.30am at the Angling Club near Kirwans Bridge, Victoria.

The meeting aims to discuss proposed community actions, gather ideas, and form a working group to fight for the opening of Kirwans Bridge.

Kirwans Bridge has been closed for over 160 days by Strathbogie Shire, severely impacting the community.

The Open Kirwans Bridge Action Group is calling on the community to support their efforts to reopen the bridge by attending the meeting and joining the working group.

Attendees are encouraged to bring placards and chairs to the event, and media presence is expected.

TAKING ACTION… All persons are invited to a community meeting on Saturday, April 1, to discuss proposed community actions, gather ideas, and form a working group to fight for the opening of Kirwans Bridge, which has been closed for 160 days now. Photo: Facebook / Kirwans Bridge Community Group.

The organisers invite all members of surrounding localities to attend the meeting and make their voices heard.

“We need your support to make a difference,” said a spokesperson for the Action Group.

“This meeting is an opportunity for us to come together, share ideas, and take action to ensure that our community’s needs are met.” Action Group spokesperson

For more information, contact the group via email at [email protected] or Robyn Taylor, 0404 800 900.