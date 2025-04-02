Last chance to win Shepparton Monopoly

Mr Monopoly’s recent visit to Shepparton marked the launch of the exclusive Shepparton edition of Monopoly, and this is your final opportunity to win a copy! To enter, meticulously search this edition for hidden images of Mr. Monopoly, then send an envelope containing the total number of Mr. Monopoly images you’ve found, along with your full contact details, to PO Box 1664 Shepparton VIC 3630. This competition is closing soon, so don’t miss out on your chance to own this unique Shepparton keepsake.