Last days to register pets

Greater Shepparton City Council is reminding residents that pet registrations are due in a few days, with the deadline of Thursday, April 10, 2025. All cats and dogs over three months of age must be registered. Free registration is available for pets under six months old.

Pet owners who have already registered their pets should have recieved a renewal notice in the mail. If you have not yet renewed, now is the time to do so to avoid penalties.

New registrations and renewals can be completed online via the Council website or in person at 90 Welsford Street, Shepparton.

For further information on registering your pet, please call Council on 5832 9700 or email council@shepparton.vic.gov.au