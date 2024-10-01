Letters to the Editor

A VISION TO BRING BUSINESS BACK TO MAUDE STREET

Dear Editor,

As the former president of the Greater Shepparton Business Network (Chamber of Commerce) I was delighted to read an article in the Shepparton News recently which related to a Council report on the success of the Maude Street Mall. This report was based on data received of increased business transactions in that precinct over the 12 months since completion of the redevelopment.

It is now possible to state categorically that after so many years of failed ideas and concepts that the plan negotiated by the Chamber of Commerce and adopted by the council is a success.

This comes as very pleasing news, both in terms of data and anecdotal reports, following the significant disruptions caused by the 12-month construction project. Property owners, businesses and shoppers alike experienced noise, dust and inconvenience during this time.

The contractors and council staff worked hard to minimise the effect on business and the inconvenience to shoppers. Now, coming up to two years since the grand opening when our Mayor Shane Sali was the first to drive through the new strip, business is booming.

In the planning, the work of the Chamber of Commerce subcommittee cannot be overlooked. A plan for the mall as we now enjoy it was put to council quite some years ago by Wendy Crow, who after much research put forward a suggestion to council to open the street to slow moving vehicle traffic to allow accessibility for all people and to create a beautiful landscape for the residents and visitors to Shepparton. And of course, to stimulate business.

Wendy’s plan went to council and a version of it was adopted.

However, the detail in the adopted version was confusing and inappropriate and did not properly open the street. Rather, that plan was to create a large carpark at the southern end with traffic flow from the north exiting out Stewart Street past the cinema. It did not fully open the street and was not Wendy’s original plan nor that of the Chamber of Commerce.

In fact, it was a disaster of a plan.

Through the Chamber of Commerce’s persistent lobbying of all councillors, to people out who were supporters and those who were against the concept and finally the State and Federal politicians, the funding was made available. The council moved a new resolution to follow the Chamber of Commerce plan more fully for which Council can take great credit for listening to the business community.

The future of Maude Street and the CBD is now a positive one and eventually when hospitality businesses move into empty shops in Maude Street, I hope to see a street with cafes and restaurants providing tables and chairs all up the western side of the strip which is the wider side of pavement. It can develop as a hub with a diversity of businesses, retail, hospitality and commercial, and with accessibility for all.

As a part of the redevelopment, the council made a commitment to the Chamber of Commerce to draw up a master plan for Fraser Street, including the area under the tower.

This is subject to available funds of course, but if the plan is adopted, when funding is available, Fraser Street can be a beautiful link from Maude Street to Wyndham Street and we can have a Town Square under the tower as proposed as a part of the Wendy Crow masterplan. The Fraser Street plan is not yet completed and so more work with council to achieve this needs to be done.

Urban spaces are never complete and need to be viewed as dynamic spaces that change with the times and the needs of the community.

We have moved ahead with the new Maude Street and that it is now a place for everyone, young, older, or with mobility issues. Everyone.

It has become the redevelopment that other towns and cities across Australia are envious of, and watching for its success so they too can plan for such a revamp of their own Malls that do not serve their communities.

Greater Shepparton kicks goals again.

Sincerely,

John Anderson, former president of the Greater Shepparton Business Network

AUSTRALIA DAY DECISION

Dear Editor,

The Council’s decision to remove funding for events on Australia Day was only going to annoy people. Some events were held outside January 26, but ultimately, it pushed celebrations underground. I did not support these changes because any ‘Australia Day’ will always have overtones of colonisation. Changing the day won’t fix that and the debate will be ongoing. I wasn’t vocal about it, because I didn’t want to be held up as a poster-child of the far Right, especially so soon after a failed referendum (which I did support). We are only beginning to understand the terrible history and generational trauma faced by Indigenous Australians and running away from it will solve nothing. I suspect, as time goes on, the meaning behind Australia Day will become more reflective and inclusive, but it is not up to local government to change the date. Tinkering around the edges caused more harm than good so I stand by my position. It’s not racism, it’s common sense.

Sincerely, Fern Summer, candidate for Yahna Gurtji Ward

Want to have your say?

Email your letters to the editor to

editorial@sheppartonadviser.com.au

Please keep letters to under 200 words.