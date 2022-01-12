Liberals to be led by Stephen Brooks

LOCAL farmer and Cobram Secondary College teacher, 38-year-old Stephen Brooks has been endorsed as the Liberal Party candidate for the upcoming federal election.

“I recognise that this is an enormously diverse electorate, stretching from the Murray to Broadford. We are culturally and economically diverse, a great place to live, but in the last six years our issues have slipped off the radar in Canberra.” Steve said.

“I will immediately contact all of the communities in Nicholls to introduce myself and to start acting on federal concerns.”

“Politics should be a place that resolves the issues that confront us locally, nationally and internationally. I want to restore the electorate’s faith in their local member. I want people to know that “Brooksy has your back on this, he will listen, and then take action,” Steve Brooks said.

Sharman Stone, former Liberal member for Murray, now Nicholls, is hugely supportive of Steve’s candidature. “I am so pleased and relieved to see this experienced, keen, energetic young man ready to take up the fight in Canberra,” she said.

Mr Brooks is a fourth generation local born in Cobram. He was raised on the family farm and went to secondary school in Shepparton. He worked overseas as a wheat trader and businessman before returning home to start his own orchard. He is also a local secondary teacher.

“Teaching gave me a deep understanding of the pressures on our young people and their families, especially during COVID,” Steve said.

He lists water security, business development, the environment, employment, childcare, health, aged care, education, training and pathways to jobs as some of the key areas where he will work with people to deliver change for the good.