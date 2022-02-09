Local cancer services closing the care gap

Early detection drastically lifts health outcomes

By Deanne Jeffers

WORLD Cancer Day on February 4 encourages people to unite and fight to prevent millions of deaths each year by improving awareness and education about the disease. The 2022 campaign, ‘Closing the Cancer Care Gap,’ asks for greater equity in healthcare.

Medical oncologist, Dr Javier Torres, reports an increase in common cancers, like colon and prostate cancer, with the disease being picked up in later stages indicating that many are missing early detection.

“Covid has made the gap even wider. People are not presenting to clinics for symptoms like lumps, losing weight, blood in the stool, or other signs that are worrying them.”

“It is important too for individuals who feel healthy to be screened for by having a PET screening, mammogram, and the routine bowel screening supplied by the government. Early detection means a higher chance of cure, opposed to living with treatment and the disease.” said Dr Torres.

Reduced access to healthcare and cancer screening, anxiety about catching Covid or being diagnosed with a serious disease may prolong individuals from seeking answers. In the past, bad news meant patients would need to travel to receive care.

“We have great connections with metropolitan hospitals in Shepparton. The same services are delivered here, and they are delivered better because you’re not a number in a big centre, you get that country service and you don’t have to leave the area,” explained Dr Torres.

GenesisCare radiation therapist Oscar Riches says travelling for treatment is an added burden for patients and their families. Working with local agencies and tapping into the larger GenesisCare network has enabled them to continue offering rapid access to personalised treatment.

Improving care opportunities locally is one way the care gap is being addressed. Work still needs to be done but on a personal level, scheduling a health check-up for a better understanding of our bodies is one thing we can do right now to improve our chance of living a long, healthy life.