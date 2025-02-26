Making mealtime better at Maculata Place

THE benefits of clean, tasty food that nourishes both the body and the senses cannot be overstated. Yet, in many aged care settings, factors like nutrition, texture, and individual preferences are often overlooked.

Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place residential village has been selected to participate in the Maggie Beer Foundation’s Trainer Mentor Program, one of 120 facilities chosen this year from thousands of applicants.

The program’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for residents through improved food experiences. Over the next 12 months, aged care homes are paired with expert Foundation Chef Trainers who provide tailored mentoring and support to improve food quality and dining experiences.

Celebrity chef Michael Nam has been paired with Shepparton Villages, where he will mentor staff and meet with residents to serve flavourful meals and design dining experiences that excite and engage them.

Veronica Jamison, CEO of Shepparton Villages, expressed her excitement. “I just thought, we’re blessed. That’s how I felt. I just thought, Shepparton Villages is really blessed. Maculata Place is really blessed that we can be involved in this program.”

With over 400,000 meals prepared annually, Veronica emphasised the importance of ensuring all residents enjoy their meals. “We want everybody to have something nice to eat every day,” Veronica said. “We’re talking about people’s homes here.”

Shepparton Villages sees this program as an opportunity to lead the way in nutrition, improve the quality of life for residents, and share insights with the wider Shepparton community.

“We’re always striving to improve,” Veronica said. “The job is never done in aged care. We may be in a good place now, but if more people enjoy our food, that’s a win.”

Applications are now open for the 2026 Trainer Mentor Program, with applications closing March 14. To learn more about the program and how it is transforming meal time in aged care across Australia, go to maggiebeerfoundation.org.au