Meth seized during intercept in Arcadia  

SHEPPARTON Police and Highway Patrol officers arrested a man and woman after seizing a commercial quantity of drugs in Arcadia last night.

The white Hyundai Tucson was travelling north along the Goulburn Valley Freeway when police conducted a random intercept of the vehicle just after 8pm.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot, carrying a shopping bag, after police informed the occupants that they were going to search the vehicle.

Following a short chase on foot and a subsequent search of the man, it is alleged that officers located and seized approximately 300 grams of methylamphetamine.

A 36-year-old Shepparton man was arrested and charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine and resist police (2).

He has been remanded to appear before the Shepparton Magistrate’s Court today, on Friday, November 28.

The methylamphetamine has an estimated street value of $50,000.

Police have warned motorists that there will be an increased presence in Shepparton with the SpringNats coming to town.

A 34-year-old woman from Tatura was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

A three-year-old child was inside the vehicle at the time and was collected by family at the scene.

There will be an increased police presence in Shepparton this weekend with the SpringNats event taking place.