National para champions prepare to take on the world

By Aaron Cordy

THE chance to compete on the national and international stage is a dream shared by athletes. Years of dedication and training for the opportunity to stand at the start line, grace the field or enter an arena and face off against other competitors can appear to be the toughest challenge they face. But for many athletes, especially for those who aren’t front and centre of the spotlight, finding the resources to make it to big events is where the biggest challenge begins.

SUPPORT PARA-ATHLETES… After Koryo Taekwondo Centre Shepparton’s para-athletes competed in the 2024 Para-Taekwondo National Championships last week, they seek support from the community to help them take on the World Para Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Bahrain later this month. From left, Dom Barlow, Damon Vasterink, Mohamad Al Zuraijawi, Sammy Rachele (head instructor), Brodie Fitzgerald and Jazabelle Murraylee, proudly display their medals won in Brisbane last week. Photo: Supplied

This challenge faced five Koryo Taekwondo Centre Shepparton’s (KTCS) para-athletes who competed in the 2024 Para-Taekwondo National Championships last week. The competitors had an incredible tournament, with all five bringing home a medal. Damon Vasterink won gold and Dom Barlow bronze in their event. Mohamad Al Zuraijawi, Brodie Fitzgerald and Jazabelle Murraylee also won gold medals on the day.

While the KTCS athletes should proudly celebrate this wonderful achievement, for Damon and Dom the World Para Taekwondo Poomsae Championships await them at the end of the month in Bahrain, November 26 and 27.

To help get Dom and Damon, along with trainers Sammy Rachele and Gus Thiel, to the Persian Gulf to compete on the world stage, KTSC is calling on the local community to help support them with a donation. KTCS has set up a tax-deductible donation fund to help with travel, accommodation, and competition costs.

To rally behind these guys and help them on their way to the international competition click the link: https://asf.org.au/projects/koryo-taekwondo-australia/support-our-para-athletes-in-their-upcoming-competitions, or scan the QR Code.