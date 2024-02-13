NEWS IN BRIEF

NO CHANGE TO INTEREST RATES

The Reserve Bank of Australia has decided to maintain interest rates at their current level of 4.35 per cent, a move widely expected to be met with relief by borrowers grappling with escalating expenses and interest rates. Analysts had generally foreseen this decision, given a positive streak of economic data, which included lower-than-anticipated inflation figures, reduced spending, and a softening job market. However, RBA governor Michele Bullock, hinted at the potential necessity for further interest rate hikes, though her assessment of the economy was somewhat more upbeat compared to her previous remarks in December.

MARRAM NGANYIN MENTORING GRANT FOR GREATER SHEPPARTON

Rumbalara Football and Netball Club are among five Victorian organisations to receive funding to provide mentoring programs for Aboriginal young people in the region, supported by the Koorie Youth Council. The Marram Nganyin program, meaning ‘we are strong’ in Woiwurrung language, is tailored to the needs of young Aboriginal people and funded through the $23.4M Investing Early Where It Matters investment package in the Victorian Budget 2023-24.

SUMMER CITY MARKET RETURNS

Greater Shepparton City Council’s Summer City Market returns to the CBD on Friday Feb 23 to Saturday Feb 24. Local businesses are preparing for a great sale event. Stephen Schneider, president of the Greater Shepparton Business Network, invites traders and shoppers to join and enjoy the fun and bargains. For event details, check Council’s social media pages or the Facebook Event Page.

SHORT COURSES IN AG NOW OFFERED

GOTAFE has launched new short courses funded by the Victorian Government’s Agriculture TAFE and Training Funding, aiming to train future industry professionals. The courses, including Introduction to Farm Fencing (SCFFENCE24), Introduction to Biosecurity Principles (SCBIOSEC24), and Introduction to Greenhouse Hydroponics (SCGREENH24), emphasise practical experience and essential skills, addressing critical needs within the sector. More info at www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/future-of-agriculture.