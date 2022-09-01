One week until Disability Commission information session 

RESIDENTS interested in sharing their stories and ideas for change with the Disability Royal Commission are invited to an event next week on Thursday, September 8.

Free support will be available at Disability Matters Shepparton! coming to the North Shepparton Community and Learning Centre (10-14 Parkside Drive, 12-1.30pm), hosted by Your Story Disability Legal Support (Your Story), Relationships Australia Victoria, Drummond Street Services, Rights Information and Advocacy Centre (RIAC), and Leadership Plus.

Your Story lawyer, Michelle Bowler, said these services are available to support residents with a disability, as well as their families, friends, carers, advocates and supporters, to safely share their stories with the Disability Royal Commission.

“The Royal Commission is taking submissions until 31 December as it investigates the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings,” said Ms Bowler.

“It’s important that the Royal Commission hears from people with lived experience, including those in regional areas, so that its recommendations to government properly reflect their needs and priorities.

Free independent legal advice and advocacy support are available from these organisations to anyone considering taking part in the Disability Royal Commission.

“We know that people with disability often face challenges such as exclusion from school, difficulties accessing services and the National Disability Insurance Scheme, and a lack of support and discrimination in the workplace,” said RIAC Disability Royal Commission advocate, Rusi Varani.

“The Royal Commission is a chance to shed light on the systemic issues that people with disability face, and for those who’ve been mistreated to share their stories and be respectfully listened to.”

For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page or contact Michelle Bowler at 9606 5219 or email [email protected]/