RAAF marks its centenary

WHILE the Australian military used aircraft during World War 1, it wasn’t until March 31, 1921, that the Royal Australian Air Force came into operation and this year marked its 100 years of service to Australia.

Air Force Centenary events across the country provided highlight to the spectrum of air and space power capabilities in today’s Air Force, and Air Force’s contributions to the Australian Defence Force’s Joint Force effects more broadly as part of One Team, One Defence.

In Greater Shepparton, former service men and women gathered to celebrate the centenary and to remember those who have served and fallen in that service.

Members of the Australian Airforce Cadets, 419 Squadron in Shepparton provided the honour detail at the cenotaph.