Last year was the largest year for red meat exports in history, with records set for beef, lamb, mutton and goatmeat, according to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA). In 2024, Australia exported 2.24M tonnes of red meat to 104 countries, representing the largest volume of red meat ever exported. High volumes were exported across all red meat categories with beef exports reaching 1.34M tonnes, lamb exports reaching 359,229 tonnes, mutton 255,098 tonnes and goatmeat exports at 51,489 tonnes.