REGIONAL multiculturalism is alive and well in Shepparton. South Asian Community Link Group – Australasia Inc. is proof of this. The group met at the Shepparton Senior Citizens Centre on Saturday, connecting with an ever increasing population in regional areas.

Multiculturism has enabled the communities to develop strong networking and importantly making a contribution to the economic prosperity of the region.

For further information, contact Meena Malla on 0452 262483 or Dr. Raju Adhikari 0412 853603.