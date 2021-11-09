Remembrance Day service to go ahead

AFTER two years of restrictive Remembrance Day services due to COVID, Shepparton will be able to host a traditional service on Thursday, starting at 10:30 am, at the war memorial.

200 people are expected to attend the event with all attendees required to show proof of double vaccination status. The event will be crowd controlled with one entry point at Welsford Street and one exit point elsewhere. In line with restrictions, up to 500 people may attend.

Shepparton RSL president, Bob Wilkie, is looking forward to a Remembrance Day ceremony with a semblance of normality compared to the previous two.

“It will be great to have a service this year and pay our respects after not being able to in recent years,” said Shepparton RSL president, Bob Wilkie.

Bob and grandson, Nate Crosbie aged 5, were photographed at the War Memorial with Bob’s medals including the Australian Active Service Medal 1945-1975, Vietnam Medal, Australian Defence Medal, Anniversary of National Service 1951-1972 Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Nate wants to be a farmer when he grows up and he’s pretty proud of his Pa and the medals he earned serving our country.

PROUD of his pa… Nate Crosbie, 5, with his grandfather Shepparton RSL president, Bob Wilkie. Photo: Kelly Lucas