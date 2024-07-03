Rewarded for shopping local: Third week of the GMCU Giveaway

THE third week of the GMCU/Adviser $25,500 Giveaway has produced another six lucky winners.

Kerryn Greenman from Tongala spent $32.80 at Jay Jay’s Korner and has won herself a $500 gift card from the GMCU to use at participating businesses. When told that she had won, Kerryn said, “How good is that?! I just can’t believe it, thank you so much.”

Violette Vesty from Shepparton won a $500 gift card after spending $20 at Target Shepparton. Violette was thrilled with the win, and said, “It couldn’t have come at a better time,” for her and her family. She plans on heading back to Target to spend some of her winnings.

Anne Egan of Earlston near Violet Town is one of our lucky weekly winners, spending $19.65 at SPC Factory Sales. Anne said, “SPC will be one shop I’ll definitely be going back to; I am a regular there as well. This is absolutely wonderful.”

Paul Atkinson of Finley won $500 by spending $536 on furniture at Fantastic Furniture Shepparton. “Thank you very much, we’ll be going back to Fantastic Funiture to buy mattresses for the kids,” Paul said.

Abbey Fletcher entered at Tatura Foodworks. Abbey said, “With being school holidays, I’ll be able to treat the kids. Perfect timing.”

Margaret Gunn entered at Fairleys IGA. “I’ve never won anything in my life,” she said. “I haven’t got a clue what I’ll spend it on, but I’m sure with so many participating businesses to choose from, I won’t have a problem.”

Spend a minimum of $10 at participating retailers and fill out an entry form in-store for your chance to win a share of $25,500 in the GMCU/Adviser Giveaway.