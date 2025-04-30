Roaring highlights in store for 48th Historic Winton

THE 48th Historic Winton will roar to life on Saturday and Sunday, May 24-25 at Winton Motor Raceway, celebrating a century of motoring history. Highlights include an all-Mini race honouring 90-year-old Mini legend Ted Brewster, with racers from five states competing for the Ted Brewster Trophy. A Mk II Jaguar once driven by Sir Stirling Moss and the Bumblebee for MND Holden Panel Van will be on display. New for 2025, the parade Lap runs on both Saturday and Sunday. Presented by the Austin 7 Club, Historic Winton features vintage car displays, market stalls, and open paddock access.

Trackside tickets and camping can be booked here: https://www.ticketebo.com.au/historic-winton/48th-historic-winton-2025

Preceding Historic Winton, the Benella Historic Vehicle Tour taking place on Friday, May 23 is the not to be missed! For more details go to: www.enjoybenella.com.au/listing/benella-historic-vehicle-tour-benella/

There is an important change this year to be aware of. The 48th Historic Winton, to be held May 24 and 25, at Winton Motor Raceway, will run without motorcycles for the first time.

CELEBRATING A CENTURY OF MOTORING HISTORY…The 48th Historic Winton will roar to life once again in May, with an all-Mini race honouring 90-year-old Mini legend Ted Brewster as one of the many highlights in store. Photo: Supplied

John Kessner from the Austin 7 Club, chairperson of the organising committee, said plans were underway to incorporate additional car racing events into the existing Historic Winton program, broadening the scope of this iconic Australian historic motorsport meet.

He said that for many years, the event has seen fruitful collaboration between the Austin 7 Club Inc (Vic) and the Historic Motorcycle Racing Association of Victoria (HMRAV) to include motorcycle races in the program. However, upgraded safety standards and stringent track permit conditions set by the motorcycle insurers will require some modifications to the Winton Motor Raceway facilities.

“These works could impact Historic Winton car races and the feasibility of other motorsport events at the venue and therefore will require lengthy deliberation,” Mr Kessner said. “We have, therefore, suspended the inclusion of motorcycle racing at our event. The Austin 7 Club Inc (Vic) will continue to work with all parties in the hope that an appropriate solution can be established for motorcycles in the future.”

“We understand that this news will sadden motorcycle competitors and spectators, as it saddens us,” Mr Kessner said. “We pay tribute to our friends at the HMRAV and express our gratitude for their contributions to Historic Winton over the decades. We wish the HMRAV the best in their other competitions.

“The absence of motorcycle races opens up new opportunities, allowing for the expansion of current races and the addition of new car categories. The event committee is actively exploring multiple options and will provide updates on these changes in the near future.”

Historic Winton is Australia’s longest-running and most popular historic race event, having started in 1977 at Winton Motor Raceway. As one of Victoria’s largest regional sporting events, it attracts competitors and spectators from across the nation.

Enthusiasts looking to be a part of this landmark event are encouraged to volunteer for half a day and enjoy the remainder of the event for free.

Those interested can register by emailing historicwinton@gmail.com with their name and contact details.

For more information about Historic Winton please go to our website https://historicwinton.org or visit Facebook and Instagram @historicwinton.