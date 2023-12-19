Sale of Crown Land at Victoria Park Lake adjoining the Victoria Lake Caravan Park

SHEPPARTON’S beloved Victoria Park Lake, a jewel in the city’s crown, is set to experience a transformation. The Nationals Member for Shepparton, Kim O’Keeffe, recently addressed the Land (Revocation of Reservations) Bill 2023 in parliament. This Bill aims to revoke permanent reservations of Crown land at 13 locations across the state, including Victoria Park Lake.

The Greater Shepparton City Council has expressed interest in purchasing the Crown land portion of the Victoria Lake Caravan Park, which adjoins the lake. This move is part of a broader plan to refurbish the park to accommodate increasing tourism rates in the region.

“Once the Bill is passed, it will kick-start conversations between the government, interested parties, and the public,” said Ms O’Keeffe. She emphasised that the temporary reservation of the land for public purposes would ensure that the Council retains control over it after revocation.

CROWN LAND SALE… The Land (Revocation of Reservations) Bill 2023, discussed in parliament by Kim O’Keeffe, could allow the Greater Shepparton City Council to purchase Crown land to refurbish the Victoria Lake Caravan Park, enhancing tourism in the region. Photo: Supplied

“The Crown land portion of the caravan park at Victoria Park Lake, is located in a prime location at the gateway of the city next to the Shepparton Art Museum which is one of our major tourist attractions that sits on our beautiful lake precinct. The caravan park has been operated by council for more than 60 years,”

“There has been significant investment also in the lake precinct over the years, however, the caravan park on the land owned by Greater Shepparton City Council has deteriorated.”

Ms O’Keeffe concluded, “This is a good example of Crown land sitting dormant that could be used for public space and activation and an extension of the current offering.”