SAM exhibition draws strong crowds & tourism to the region

Shepparton Art Museum’s blockbuster exhibition Facing Modernity: Degas to Picasso continues to attract strong visitor numbers since opening on May 23.

The museum welcomed audiences from across Victoria, interstate and overseas, with a surge in attendance over the King’s Birthday long weekend. Visitors of all ages engaged with the exhibition, from children enjoying interactive activities to creatives sketching works by renowned artists including Rodin and Degas.

With more lectures and workshops scheduled throughout winter, the exhibition remains a major drawcard.

SAM is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm, with extended hours to 7pm every Friday until September 20.