Greater Shepparton City Council invites community members to save the date and get ready for Converge on the Goulburn 2025. This year, the much-loved event will feature a one-day event program on Saturday, April 12, from 12pm to 7pm at Victoria Park Lake in Shepparton.

Community members and visitors are invited to join the celebration and immerse themselves in the many activities on offer. Enjoy delicious food, cultural displays, kids’ activities, live music and performances.

Partnering with the Shepparton Festival to bring together an outstanding stage with live music and performances, Converge on the Goulburn will feature a one-of-a-kind event program for everyone to enjoy.

This year, iconic Latin-Australian music band ‘La Descarga’ will take the audience on an interactive journey packed with non-stop good times. Inspired by Latin America’s street carnivals, their performance is a vibrant fusion of upbeat music, colours and lots of dancing. Kicking things off with a short Cumbia rhythm workshop, followed by and interactive roving set.

An array of workshops will also be on offer, including a youth chill space for 12-25-year-olds with RiverConnect and headspace Shepparton, flower crown making, and for the creative ones, art workshops facilitated by a Yorta Yorta artist and a local Sri Lankan artist.

Attendees will be able to join Activities in the Park silent disco, stand up paddle-boarding and peddle boats on the lake, while Connected Circus will be running games and circus activities.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali, said the festival is a great opportunity to bring the community together, invite our extended families and friends and have a wonderful time during the school holiday period.

“Converge on the Goulburn is a truly unique festival for the region and the state, focusing on our people, culture and way of life. This is the perfect occasion to showcase our community, and invite your friends and family who live outside Greater Shepparton,” he said.

“I highly encourage everyone to attend, sample some of the delicious food on offer, enjoy the wonderful cultural displays and join the celebration. This is a family event for everyone to join.”

Converge on the Goulburn is a free family community festival with food and drinks available to purchase on site. This is an alcohol free event.

For more information, please follow Shepparton & Goulburn Valley social channels and visit shepp.city/converge.