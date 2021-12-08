SUZANNA Sheed, Member for Shepparton District, expressed her dismay that the Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt claimed recently there were no water matters for ministerial decision, despite Victoria’s urgent need for federal legislative changes.

The Federal Government cancelled its November 26 Murray-Darling Basin Ministerial Council (MINco), even though Victoria had aired serious concerns about water recovery projects not being completed and being unable to meet water recovery targets before the audit of water recovery under the Murray-Darling Basin plan in 2024.

Ms Sheed was surprised to read that Mr Pitt said MINco meetings were scheduled when there were matters for ministerial decision, in line with the Conran Review of COAG committees.

“We do have serious concerns around the failure to meet water recovery targets by the 2024 deadline and we want to ensure the recovery of the additional 450 gigalitres does not come from buybacks,” Ms Sheed said.

“It’s well and good for Minister Pitt to tell the media that further buybacks to meet the recovery target will be ruled out, but we need this to be enshrined in legislation – and that alone is worthy of discussion at a MINco meeting.”

In parliament last week, Ms Sheed asked Water Minister Lisa Neville how the State Government would ensure Victoria’s water issues were heard in the absence of a meeting of state water ministers this month.

Ms Neville said she would continue to call for a MINco meeting to pursue Victoria’s pressing issues, including improving water market transparency following the ACCC review, that required cooperation between States and the Commonwealth.

Ms Sheed aired her concerns about how water recovery would not be completed by the 2024 audit of water recovery under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

“It is clear to the states that the water recovery projects will not be completed and that there will be a shortfall in recovery targets,” Ms Sheed said in parliament.

“The recovery of the additional 450 gigalitres also remains on the table.

“To our northern Victorian irrigators, it appears that governments are ignoring the reality of the fast-approaching deadline.

“The Federal Government has failed to legislate, and our irrigation communities are worried, knowing that their high-security water is likely to be the target of further buybacks.