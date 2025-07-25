Shepparton-bound train collides with cattle herd 

By Deanne Jeffers

MORE than 110 passengers had to disembark a V/Line train mid-journey after the train collided with a herd of cattle near Murchison East station on Thursday night.

The 4.07pm train from Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station struck the herd around 7pm last night.

The train was moved to Toolamba where Victoria Police and SES crews assisted the 115 passengers on board to safely exit the train.

Passengers then boarded replacement coaches to continue their journey towards Shepparton.

A V/Line spokesperson thanked passengers for their “understanding following service changes on the Shepparton Line due to an animal strike near Murchison East last night.”

A VICSES spokesperson said Tatura Unit volunteers and Shepparton Search and Rescue were called to respond to the incident.

“VICSES Tatura Unit volunteers were called to support Victoria Police and train authorities following a train incident near Toolamba yesterday evening. Crews worked with authorities to ensure all passengers could disembark safely. CFA and Ambulance Victoria were also in attendance,” the spokesperson said.

Two CFA units from Arcadia and Toolamba attended to assist emergency services and volunteers.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Arcadia at about 7.30pm, but no emergency treatment or transport was provided.

Due to the V/Line fleet being out of position, this morning’s 5.17am Shepparton to Melbourne service was replaced by road coaches to Seymour, while the 6.27am Shepparton to Melbourne service was also replaced by road coaches.

Passengers are encouraged to check the V/Line website before they travel for the latest information. Passengers can also speak with V/Line staff.

ANIMAL STRIKE… The 4.07pm Southern Cross Station to Shepparton service struck a herd of cattle near Murchison East about 7pm last night. Photos: Supplied

