Signposting with plants

We need a few bright spots along the day to change the sense of dread the country is currently facing with the pandemic.

Driving along the Toolamba Road, one of these small bright spots takes place at the corner with the Toolamba-Rushworth Road that brings a smile to those passing. A small garden with bright red cottage and occasional figures playing cricket is set against the open rural backdrop.

A recently new feature to appear is a set of planter boxes that spell out the word TOOLAMBA.

The property was once part of a larger dairy farm owned by Ray and Judy Luscombe until they retired several years ago. The farm was subdivided and they were left with a smaller two-acre block that had once been the site of a hotel many years ago. Ray was born on the farm shortly after his father Keith took it up in 1937. Ray and Judy now live in Shepparton and are actively working for an opportunity shop in town.

Judy is regularly on the site tending the plants she has raised from cuttings and now tending the planter boxes constructed by her son, Rod, who lives on the adjoining property.

“I wanted to make a sign to show people they were in Toolamba and a plant based one seemed the best way to do that,” said Judy.

Judy is a member of the CWA in Shepparton and is busy making more dolls to fit within a table setting she is preparing for their next craft show.