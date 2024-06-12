State funeral to honour Aunty Fay Carter OAM

A STATE funeral for Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta Elder Aunty Fay Carter OAM will be held at 10am on Wednesday, June 12 at Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo.

Aunty Fay was a tireless advocate for Victoria’s Aboriginal communities, leading various aged care, childcare, and health agencies, including founding key services. She managed a culturally appropriate aged care centre for Aboriginal Elders for 16 years with the Aboriginal Community Elders Service (ACES).

She was a long-time member of the Victorian Branch of the National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC), a founding member of Australia’s first Aboriginal women’s refuge, and served as chair of the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency (VACCA) for 10 years. She also played a key role in achieving a native title settlement for the Dja Dja Wurrung People.

Aunty Fay was inducted into the Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll in 2013 and received the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2019. Her efforts significantly improved the lives of many Aboriginal people.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Aboriginal Community Elders Services via acesinc.org.au/about-us/donate. The opening of the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence has been postponed out of respect to her family and the grieving process.

The public funeral will be live streamed. Details can be found at vic.gov.au/AuntyFay.