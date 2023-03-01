Stunning sunset series returns

By Deanne Jeffers

SAM at Sunset is back by popular demand. Returning in a new, expanded format, SAM museum will stay open until 8pm on the last Thursday of each month to give the community and visitors an evening of art, creativity, drinks and music.

Free art workshops and talks kicked the night off last Thursday, including the launch of new exhibition All Together, which includes portraits of local families, as well as the close of SAM’s major exhibition, The 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony, the National Gallery of Australia’s flagship exhibition of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.

ART MUSEUM… As part of SAM Museum’s expanded SAM at Sunset series, patrons had the opportunity to hear from exhibitors before heading to the rooftop terrace for drinks, nibbles and a DJ performance. Photos: Deanne Jeffers

Patrons heard from artists in the exhibition and Traditional dances and singing before enjoying a tipple and music on the rooftop.

SAM CEO, Melinda Martin said SAM at Sunset creates a space for the community to come together and explore the museum outside of normal museum hours.

“It’s perfect as a solo activity, a place to catch up with friends for after-work drinks, or as an after school treat for families to practice creatively together,” said Melinda.

In its’ upcoming iteration on March 30, there will be a free family artmaking workshop FEAST with PolyGlot Theatre and free access to the FRESH: GV Top Art and Design opening celebration, followed by drinks and live music at the SAM Bar on Level 1.

Tickets for SAM at Sunset go on sale March 16. Sign up for early bird nominations at sheppartonartmuseum.com.au/event/sam-at-sunset