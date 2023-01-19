Take steps to remove single-use plastics

FROM February 1, 2023, Victorian businesses and organisations, including schools, will be prohibited from selling, supplying and providing several single-use plastic items.

Single-use plastics make up one third of litter in our environment and are difficult and costly to clean up. Plastics pollute our environment, harming wildlife and contaminating our food and water. They are also a poor use of resources – often only used for a few minutes while generating a significant amount of waste that cannot be recycled.

The ban applies to single-use plastic drink stirrers and cutlery, plates, as well as foodware and cups made from expanded polystyrene (EPS). Plastic drinking straws are restricted, meaning that only someone who requires a straw for disability or medical reasons can request this item.

Compostable plastics, such as biodegradable plastics, are included under the ban.

It also applies to single-use plastic cotton bud sticks, with many brands already have transitioned to cotton buds made from paper, wood and bamboo.

Customers and businesses are encouraged to plan ahead and consider reusable, washable alternatives. Businesses and organisations should try to use any existing stock of single-use items, as they cannot be sold or supplied after February 1.

The State Government has developed a website, information and resources and translated materials to assist businesses and organisations to understand and prepare for the ban.

For more, visit www.vic.gov.au/plastics