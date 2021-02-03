Tatura library re-opens

AFTER a substantial construction period, the new Tatura Library has opened.

There to commemorate the occasion were Greater Shepparton City councillors Shane Sali, Greg James, Seema Abdullah, Sam Spinks and Mayor, Kim O’Keeffe.

“The redevelopment of the Tatura Library will help meet the growing community needs and for the larger catchment area. The Living Libraries Infrastructure program has been critical to ensure Council has been able to improve the facilities and amenities of Tatura Library for our residents,” said Cr O’Keeffe.

The new building is a striking piece of architecture with the new section protruding onto Casey Street with plenty of glazing to provide views into and out of the library. Staff have been busy moving in with the new shelves stocked with plenty of reading material.

The new Library is twice the size and includes features such as a dedicated children’s area, a multipurpose meeting room, quiet reading areas and an IT zone featuring new computers. “All this extra space is great. We have dedicated sections of the library for studying, a children’s reading corner, a meeting room and much more, ” Tatura Library co-ordinator, Kerrie Douglas, said.

“Easier pram access also makes this space more accessible for families. We can’t wait to welcome members of the community to this wonderful addition to Tatura.”

The Tatura library is an integral part of the community, with the library hosting activities such as craft classes and rhyme time. The new building aims to be a hub open to all ages and abilities, a place to celebrate a love of reading.

“The wait is over! The Tat community will at long last be able to come and see what has been going on at the Casey Street construction site since January 2020,” Goulburn Valley Libraries chief executive officer, Kevin Preece, said.

The new Tatura Library is now open at 12-16 Casey Street, after being located at a temporary location in Hogan Street during the works.