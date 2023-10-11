Temporary road closure – Watt Road, Kialla

Greater Shepparton City Council advises of an upcoming temporary closure for Watt Road in Kialla, which is necessary for essential maintenance activities.

Date and time of closure:

· Monday 16 October 2023

· Closure in effect from 8.30am to 3.00pm

Location of closure:

· Watt Road will be closed from McLennan Street, Mooroopna, to Riverview Drive, Kialla, during the specified hours.

Important note:

· During the closure, there will be no access to the Watt Road Bridge in Mooroopna.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and request that you plan your routes accordingly on the mentioned date. These essential maintenance activities are crucial for ensuring the safety and quality of our road infrastructure.

Council appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation during these essential maintenance works.

For further information regarding the closure, please contact Council on (03) 5832 9700 or email council@shepparton.vic.gov.au.