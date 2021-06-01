Tenders to be called for Maude Street Mall

AFTER much to-ing and fro-ing in the design process, tender documents for the constructions of the Maude Street Mall have finally been called for.

In a release issued on Saturday, prospective tenderers have been called to a mandatory briefing with the Council this Friday to go over the details and tendering process.

Tenderers will have until July 7 to submit their offers.

Following protracted discussions between the Greater Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greater Shepparton City Council, the final design provides slow moving, one-way flow through traffic in Maude Street.

Chamber President, John Anderson, said “It will make a lot of difference to the vibrancy of the CBD. We are very pleased to see work progress on it happening.”

Local Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum, announced in June last year that the Federal Government was providing $8.5M in matched funding that was followed by the State Government announcing last month it was funding the project with and additional $3.75M.

Estimates for the completed project will range around $21M. Construction should commence prior to Christmas this year and is expected to be complete by September of next year.

More details on the tender documentation is available on the Council website.