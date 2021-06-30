The GMCU $25K Giveaway gives $3,000 to first week winners

The first week of the GMCU $25,000 Giveaway has been drawn with six lucky entrants each winning a cash card from GMCU to the value of $500 after spending a minimum $10 or more at one of the many participating businesses!

The first week’s winners are:

Louise Dwyer won after shopping at W&R Nails, Baqir Rezae who shopped at Shepparton Kebabs, Hayley Newton-King who shopped at Fairleys SUPA IGA, Zack Taggert who shopped at Kiddie Culture Riverside Plaza, Wendy Cann who shopped at Foodworks, Tatura, Sue Manuel who shopped at Coles/Coles Express – Riverside Plaza .

Sue Manuel was ecstatic to receive a phone call to say she’d won.

“Fantastic, I’m thrilled to bits, I’ve been trying to win it for years,” she said.

“I’m doing a double shift today so this has made me feel better.”

Hayley Newton-King was amazed at how easy it was to enter.

“Wow! That’s fantastic, awesome. It was so easy to enter!” she said.

From now until August 8, there will be more than 30 winners of cash prizes ranging from $500 to $5,000.

Each week, six lucky shoppers will win $500 with Grand Prizes of $5,000 and four runner-up prizes of $1,000 and two at $500.

Entry is as easy as 1-2-3.

Simply spend $10 or more at any of the participating stores (including online purchases), log in to The Adviser website with the QR code, take a photo of your receipt to attach, submit your details and be in the running to win. Another six lucky winners will be drawn next Monday, July 5 at 4.00pm.

Check out page 21 for all participating businesses.