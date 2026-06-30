Thousands flock to SAM exhibition

MORE than 4,000 people have visited the Shepparton Art Museum’s Facing Modernity: Degas to Picasso exhibition since it opened in May, with approximately 60 per cent of visitors travelling from outside the region.

The exhibition has also attracted strong participation in SAM’s education and public programs, with more than 133 students and teachers attending education sessions and more than 350 people taking part in public programs since May 23, many of which sold out.

ART EXHIBITION… Pictured is Paul Cezanne [French, b.1839, d.1906], La route (Le mur d’enceinte) The Road (The Old Wall), at SAM. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Program highlights have included an online lecture presented in partnership with the University of Melbourne, featuring Professor Anthony White exploring the artistic movements and historical events that shaped the Modern era; free monthly Petit Picasso sessions for children; and the inaugural Bar SAM Soirée, featuring live jazz by The Nick Lester Trio.

The busy program continues throughout July with the SAM Winter Camp school holiday program (July 6–10), the SAM Deep Dives lecture The Modern Woman – Visibility in Art with Dr Mimi Kelly (July 9), a Petit Picasso Studio session (July 11), guided exhibition tours and a range of other events.

To view the full program or book exhibition tickets, visit www.sheppartonartmuseum.com.au.