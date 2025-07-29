We have a winner! GMCU $10k Giveaway finishes

The GMCU/Adviser $10,000 Giveaway has wrapped up for another year, with local shoppers rewarded for supporting participating businesses across the region.

Numurkah’s Lee Lythgo has claimed the $5,000 grand prize after spending $200 on groceries at Coles in Riverside Plaza — the equivalent of 25 grocery shops, if she were to spend it the same way!

Shepparton’s Lauren Gray has won the $500 consolation prize after shopping at Big W at the Shepparton Marketplace. Lauren said, “Oh my gosh, really? That’s so amazing. Thank you so much.”

Martine Eames from Nagambie has won the $750 GMCU debit card. Her winning entry was at The Main Course Butchery at Riverside Plaza.

“I just can’t believe it! That’s so wonderful,” Martine said. “I spent a fortune in Shepparton that day, so it’s great to win this prize.” See next weeks edition of The Adviser for the full GMCU / Adviser $10,000 Giveaway wrap up

WEEK 4… Winner is Bridget Hurley, pictured with Perfect Pieces team member Fran. Photos: Emma Harrop

When called by The Adviser to inform Lee of her huge win…”Is that true?”

“This really means a lot to me today.” A teary winner of the grand prize of $5,000 in the GMCU / Adviser Giveaway, Lee Lythgo of Numurkah was overwhelmed with the news of her win.

Lee, shopped at Coles Riverside Plaza spending $208.84. She shopped and entered at many businesses during the popular competition.

“The win opens up to things that you would not normally consider,” Lee added.

At the top of her shopping list are goodies for her impending grandson due to arrive in November, followed by some new shoes, fashion items and some jewellery.

Lee might also top up her already established GMCU Christmas Club account.

Congratulations to Lee Lythgo and all the GMCU / Adviser winners during the popular annual competition.