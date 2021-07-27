Winning is easy as 1, 2, 3 in the 2021 GMCU $25,000 Giveaway

More than $10,000 still to be won

THE 2021 GMCU $25,000 Giveaway is still creating winners during the lockdown with another six winners drawn on Monday each getting $500 to spend.

Due to the lockdown, we are unable to get photos of last week’s winners so will carry that over until next week.

Winners in this latest draw are:

Lyn Watts who shopped at Chemist Warehouse Riverside. “Really? That’s great, absolutely fabulous. I am going to have fun going through the list of businesses to see what I can buy. I think I might buy some gifts.” said Lyn

Rick Cruff shopped at Autobarn to win his $500 and said, “Oh fantastic, that’s unbelievable, absolutely wonderful, wow. I will have to go back to Autobarn to spend it. Thanks so much.”

Astrid Tielmen went shopping at Foodworks in Tatura. “Really that’s amazing, thank-you. You have put a smile on my face. Oh, my goodness I am so happy. I will be using it on it on everyday items rather than spoiling myself,” said Astrid.

Judith Ierino shopped at JB Jewellers in Maude Street, Shepparton. “You’re kidding me, WOW that’s amazing, oh wow. I don’t normally win anything. I purchased a watch battery, now I can buy my husband a watch that I saw,” she said.

Kylie May shopped at SPC Factory Sales in Shepparton. “No! Am I really a winner? Oh my goodness that’s wonderful! I never win anything. Great timing this has made my day. I know I will spend some of it in SPC but I will also spend in the other shops in it,” said Kylie

Mark Foster shopped at Priceline Pharmacy in Shepparton. “Oh, cool that’s wonderful. My wife is going to love spending $500, I’m sure my kids would love to help. Happy Wife, Happy Life,” he said.

Giveaway extended for another week

Since the lockdown has caused some disruption to business, the Giveaway will be extended for an additional week to give as many members of the public a chance to make their purchases pay dividends. It will now end on August 15, 2021.

With $10,000 still to be won, and every entry getting a double chance, of winning, it pays to shop at participating businesses in Shepparton, Tatura and Mooroopna. If you have receipts from participating stores just sitting around, use them to enter now and see if you will be a winner.

Look for the posters when you go shopping next. Being in the draw is easy. Simply spend $10 or more at any of the participating stores, fill in the online form, attach a photo of your receipt and send it in and you too can be like all the other winners in the 2021 GMCU $25,000 Giveaway.

There are more chances to win big thanks to the GMCU and the The Adviser.

Refer to page 20 for the list of where to shop and win.