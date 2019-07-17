$10,000 grant to bring big acts to Nathalia

NATHALIA’S creative scene has received a boost with thanks to a $10,980 grant to G.R.A.I.N Inc. through the Andrews Labor Government’s Small Regional Presenters program. G.R.A.I.N Inc. is a not-for-profit emerging rural arts centre with a history of exhibitions, performances and workshops.

They are one of 13 community groups across Victoria that has received support to bring exciting performances to their towns.

G.R.A.I.N Inc. will present three shows as part of the 2019 G.R.A.I.N Store program. Those will include the interactive children’s theatre performance ‘Loose Ends’ by Jens Altheimer, ‘The Kutcha Edwards Hour’ presented in collaboration with Moira Arts & Culture Inc. with support from local Yorta Yorta performer, Maddi Colville-Walker, and renowned Australian blues guitarist, Geoff Achison in concert, with a guitar workshop for local musicians and music students as well.

Launched in 2016, the Small Regional Presenters Program enables regionally-based community groups, venues and organisations to attract artists and performances to their communities, supporting the costs of presenting shows.