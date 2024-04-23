Enjoy some breakfast, support local veterans

ANZAC Day brings our community together, honouring veterans through special events like the Gunfire Breakfast, held straight after the dawn service at the Shepparton RSL. Used as a fundraiser, last year’s breakfast raised over $2,000 for the Anzac Appeal, which supports local veterans and their families during times of need.

Annabel Thomas of the Shepparton RSL Sub-Branch emphasised its significance. “Thousands of people come to the dawn service each year, and it continues to grow in popularity. The great thing about the Gunfire Breakfast is that people are able to join us afterwards at the club, enjoy a freshly cooked egg and bacon roll which, in turn, gives an important boost to the Anzac Appeal.”

SERVING THE COMMUNITY… Shepparton RSL Sub-Branch is pleased to bring back the popular Gunfire Breakfast happening April 25 after the dawn service at 6.30am, thanks to community groups, the Shepparton South Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club of Shepparton, Lions Club of Shepparton and Kiwanis Club of Shepparton Sunrisers. Pictured from the South Shepparton Rotary Club is Graham Royden, David Earle and Peter Hudgson. Photo: Supplied

“In the past we’ve seen people just go their separate ways after the service. This is a great way for our local community to stick together and support the club on what is such an important day.”

Mrs Thomas stressed the importance of involving younger generations in commemorations. She said, “It warms my heart to see families bring their kids along. There’s not a lot of focus on Australian war history in schools and this is a great way for children to see and appreciate the significance of Anzac Day.”

With the help of the Shepparton South Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club of Shepparton, Lions Club of Shepparton and Kiwanis Club of Shepparton Sunrisers, the Gunfire Breakfast will commence straight after the Shepparton dawn service on April 25 at the Shepparton RSL. Enjoy $2 egg and bacon rolls, alongside complimentary tea, coffee and juice. Eftpos will be available, but cash is preferable.

For details, visit www.sheppartonrsl.com, see their Facebook page or call 5820 4100.