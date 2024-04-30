Flood inquiry high on the agenda in Echuca

THE Victorian Legislative Council held a parliamentary sitting on Thursday, April 18, in Echuca. The October 2022 floods were high on the agenda, with an Interim report into the devastating event tabled at the sitting

Early last year, the Legislative Council asked the Environment and Planning Committee to investigate Victoria’s preparedness for and response to, the major flood event. In particular, the Committee was asked to consider factors such as what caused or contributed to the flood event, emergency services, government policy, flood mitigation strategies, and the Victorian Planning Framework

Greater Shepparton City Council made submissions to the inquiry last June, then in person when the inquiry passed through the affected area. The report focuses on the adequacy of government supports and payments to flood-impacted residents. The final report, expected to be tabled in mid-June, will include evidence from people directly impacted by the floods, along with recommendations for improvement.

Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali, said Greater Shepparton residents will be pleased to see their experiences recognised.

“The report is a strong reminder of the devastation of the October 2022 flood event on communities and individual households. It talks about the best of community spirit which we saw, but also the concern that exists about how well we might be prepared for any future emergencies,” he said.

“The report highlights the need for an easier support system for community members to navigate and a faster transition to recovery during a major emergency. Stronger resourcing is also needed for emergency agencies, community groups and local government, along with more investment into long-term resilience strategies.”