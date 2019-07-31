$2 billion investment for Katunga

Australia’s first large scale, fully integrated renewable energy business operation is about to put the small town of Katunga on the map.

More than $500 million will be injected into the local economy following the announcement of the AgBioEn renewable energy facility in Katunga. The total investment in all land, equipment and buildings in Katunga and the surrounding region will be at around $2 billion.

The multi-million dollar facility from AgBioEn will utilise world class technology to deliver clean, low emission renewable energy and liquid fuels.

Using a combination of pyrolysis technology and Fischer Tropsch, the AgBioEn facility will process organic waste materials (biomass) such as cereal straw. The Katunga facility will produce electricity, high quality renewable diesel and jet fuel, fertiliser and food grade CO 2 .

By 2023, over 7500ha of land will be farmed for the facility and more than 1000 jobs created. All agricultural land used to supply biomass to the facility will be used to cultivate food crops. It is a priority for AgBioEn that no agricultural land is taken away from food cultivation to create foods.

Leading local hydroponic tomato growers, Katunga Fresh, will be one of the first local companies to benefit from the new facility, with AgBioEn supplying electricity and heat for the company’s existing 14ha of glasshouses.

AgBioEn sponsor, Charles Hunting said, “Producing bioenergy at Katunga will allow local businesses to expand and offers multi-business benefits.