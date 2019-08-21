A big help towards Shepparton’s homelessness crisis

Over recent months, the community in Shepparton has been doing their part in the fight against homelessness within our town. Leading the way is none other than Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe and Lutfiyes Shish Kebab owner, Azem Elmaz, who have both gone out of their way in campaigning an important cause to put an end to homelessness in Shepparton.

When brought to Kiwanis Mooroopna president, Tony Nappa’s attention, the club immediately wanted to help. Last Wednesday, on behalf of the club, Tony presented a giant $1000 cheque to Cr Kim O’Keeffe and Azem Elmaz to help their cause.

Tony said, “When we heard about this cause, our first thought was ‘what can we do to help?’”

“We are always doing what we can to help the kids and this is no different. There are families and kids out there that don’t have a place to call home, and that is just awful. We couldn’t just sit by and not do anything.”

Cr Kim O’Keeffe has seen an influx of community support since this campaign began, including people calling up and asking how they can help or where they can volunteer, and was extremely grateful for all the support and generous donations.

“We’ve raised over $7000 so far, which is amazing. All of these proceeds are going into helping the homeless people in Shepparton through Foodshare, The Salvation Army and other great services,” Cr Kim O’Keeffe said.

“It’s great to see this on so many people’s radar now, but that doesn’t mean we’re even close to fixing it. We’ve still got a long way to go, and now that we’re making progress I hope we can see this until the end.”