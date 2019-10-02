A big thank you to volunteers

CURRENTLY, 10 small towns, four neighbourhoods and three localities have Community Plans that have been endorsed within Greater Shepparton.

Recently, Greater Shepparton City Council paid tribute to the many volunteers that contributed to Community Planning in Greater Shepparton throughout the 2018/19 financial year.

The goal of a Community Plan is to identify a community’s vision for the future, and map out how it will achieve this. Council is committed to working in partnership with community members to implement the Community Planning program.

Some of the major projects being undertaken by Community Planning Groups in the past 12 months include the Toolamba and District Community Plan’s Colaura Gardens Under Five Playground, the Tatura Community Plan’s Tatura Museum Extension and the Shepparton East Locality Plan’s Shepparton East Walking Path, among many others major projects.

Council Mayor Cr Kim O’Keeffe thanked those who had generously given their time to improve the town.

“Our Community Planning Groups have successfully completed many projects resulting in fantastic outcomes for their communities,” she said.

“We thank all the volunteers who gave their time in the past year, and look forward to working with both new and old groups in the future.”