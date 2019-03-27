A celebration of Albanian culture

OVER the weekend, thousands of locals and visitors from outside of the Goulburn Valley flocked to Shepparton Showgrounds to enjoy the creativity, community, food and entertainment on offer at the Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival.

Held annually, the festival entertained audiences on Sunday with a day full of culture and celebration. There was traditional Albanian music performed live in front of captivated audiences who snacked on all kinds of delicious traditional Albanian food. There were also market stalls selling Albanian goods and merchandise, a historical display documenting the history of Albanian migration to Australia, as well as a fantastic fruit and vegetable market.

For the kids, there was a jumping castle, petting zoo, face painting, stilt walkers and a wealth of other fun activities.

Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival committee member, Reg Qemal said, “We would like to thank the Shepparton Albanian Women’s Committee, Shepparton Show Me and Greater Shepparton City Council for their support, this event has been recognised by the Australian Albanian consulate general.

“The festival this year has been such a great success, thanks to everyone who came down to show their support and a huge thank you to all of our volunteers for their help. We couldn’t have put on such a successful event without you.”