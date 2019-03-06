A colourful success at Stanhope

THERE was a lot of colourful fun had at the weekend to help launch the Stanhope Football Netball Club 2019 season, with the club organising a special family fun colour run event.

Approximately 80 children and their families from Shepparton, Kyabram and Stanhope attended the evening, where children had the chance to run a specially made 1km colour run circuit that left from the club rooms and included an obstacle course full of hay bales, tyres, water and colour bomb points. There was also handball, relay events, tug of war and more family fun activities.

Event organiser, Kerrie Gray said, “Being such a small town we’re reliant on drawing families to our club to fill the team and events like this help to do just that.

“We were blown away with the support we had for the event. It worked really well. The kids just embraced it.

“We let the kids do as many laps as they wanted and we had some enjoy it so much they did three or four laps.

“When you have a good night like that it’s quite energising.”