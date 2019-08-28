A Father’s Day like no other

If you’re stuck on ideas for how to spoil dad this Father’s Day, or are still not sure what gift to give, you’re in luck! The Emerald Bank Annual Heritage and Market Day is this Sunday, September 1 and is packed full of things to see and do that dad and the whole family would enjoy.

The Heritage Rally will run from 9am to 3pm and will feature an aerobatics display from Benalla Aviation (subject to weather conditions), the Moira Miniature Rail, vintage cars, trucks and machinery on display, live music, an animal farm, jumping castle and other entertainment for the kids.

The Shepparton Farmer’s Market will run alongside the rally from 9am to 3pm and include over 70 stalls of local produce and handmade goods. Some of the exciting, mouth-watering and eye-popping small businesses setting up for the day will include GV Pork, The Doughnut Stop, Salus Bakery, Speechly Honey, MPR Produce and Persephones Creations just to name a few.

Head down to the Emerald Bank Annual Heritage Rally and Market Day this Sunday, September 1 at 7710 Goulburn Valley Highway, Kialla for a day not to be missed.