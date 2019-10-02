A roof to keep the rain off.

While some people are looking for water, for others, particularly homeowners, water coming in through the roof can introduce a whole set of problems that can turn expensive.

Joe Montana, the owner of All Roof has after 20 years in the business, seen it all. “Australia has a pretty harsh climate. Wind and storms can damage a roof and if it does, water can penetrate and then start to cause damage to the inside of the house,” he said.

“People should call for an inspection every so often. We can check the gutters and make sure that the tiles and the pointing are still in good condition. We often see damaged roofs letting birds and possums into the roof and that can be another problem.

“A damaged roof can also be a safety issue for the occupants of a house if not attended to in time. We also recommend people get their gutters cleaned at least once a year. There are the problems with dried leaves being the starting point for bushfires in summer as well as leaves blocking drains in the rainy season,” said Joe.

“The best way to deal with it is to get us in to clean it and to check out the state of the roof while we are about it. We offer quality service and materials if it needs to be repaired at a fair price.”

