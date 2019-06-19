A trusted favourite for over 60 years

There’s even more great news in store for Pental, Shepparton’s own consumer goods manufacturing and distribution specialist. Following on from their recent success of the Huggie brand receiving customer satisfaction accolades from Canstar Blue in 2018, Pental’s Shepparton-based Janola brand is next to be achieving big things on an international scale.

Recently, Janola was voted Highly Commended in the Cleaning Products category for the Reader’s Digest New Zealand 2019 Trusted Brands awards. As a trusted and loved brand of New Zealanders for many generations, Janola is synonymous with household cleaning solutions.

Effective on a range of hard surfaces, the extensive Janola range comprises toilet cleaning products that kill 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria; bathroom cleaning products which attack mould and soap scum; and multi-purpose surface wipes that leave surfaces hygienically clean and fresh.

Pental who own the market leading brands White King & Janola, has a tradition of continual innovation to provide customers with superior quality products. Dedicated in delivering expertise and value in everything it makes, Janola products are designed to help families live better.

White-King Pental manufacturing manager, Carmine Conte said, “The Janola brand has been New Zealand’s go-to cleaning product for over 60 years. The Shepparton team takes pride in ensuring everything we produce has the highest level of quality you can trust with your household cleaning needs.”

This year, the focus for Janola is to create packaging and communication synergies within the brand, while launching a category-first innovation that has been in development for the past 12 months.

For further information on the Janola brand, visit www.janola.co.nz and to keep updated with all the great work done at Shepparton’s Pental, visit www.pental.com.au