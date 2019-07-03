A week of Indigenous celebrations

NAIDOC Week celebrations will be held across Australia next week to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. NAIDOC Week is celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Australians from all walks of life. The week is a great opportunity to participate in a range of activities and to support our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

The theme for this year is ‘Voice. Treaty. Truth. Let’s work together for a shared future’. This acknowledges that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have always wanted an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia’s democracy.

Activities in the Park have a week full of NAIDOC activities organised throughout the region, from traditional Indigenous games to story time in the park; there is plenty to see and do to celebrate and support our Indigenous community.

For more information on events in the region, head to www.greatershepparton.com.au