Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural arts on display

An exhibition is often the culmination of the production of a body of work by an artist. Students undertaking Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Art at Shepparton’s GOTAFE contributed to an exhibition titled ‘ArtEffects’.

The exhibition was in turn curated by GOTAFE Visual Arts students being trained in how to lead the curatorial, installation and presentation of an exhibition.

The students from the Shepparton campus have been involved in a number of projects throughout the year including Reflections of Kaiela, Woka, Yedabilla, Danam Street Art Mural, Hoodies of Dreams 3 and Ngardang Girri Kalat Mimini, a statewide collective exhibition of regional Victorian Aboriginal women.

GOTAFE CEO, Travis Heeney said, “This exhibition is a celebration of how powerful making art can be and how it affects people in a strong and positive way. Attending GOTAFE is allowing these students to explore their cultural identity and is assisting them gaining the skills they need to work in the arts.”

On the conclusion of the exhibition on December 18, Gallery Kaiela Arts will play host to a selection of students’ artwork at their ‘Along the River’ Christmas exhibition