Action group welcomes support for bypass

THE Goulburn Valley Highway Shepparton Bypass Action Group chair, Peter Johnson welcomes the endorsements, commitments and support for the bypass project received from candidates in the forthcoming election.

Mr Johnson noted that prior to the calling of the election, the bypass project had been identified as one of the top three infrastructure needs of the Goulburn Valley region.

Following requests of candidates for their party’s position on the bypass project, the following statements were received by the bypass action group:

Suzanna Sheed, Independent: a commitment to a fully funded Shepparton Bypass and an undertaking to work with and pursue the government of the day to achieve this outcome.

Cheryl Hammer and Wendy Lovell, Liberal: the Liberal Nationals Coalition acknowledge the importance of the Bypass in maintaining road efficiency. A vital project for enhancing the liveability and economic productivity of the Goulburn Valley region. The coalition will prioritise the scoping and full costing and work to progress the project to Infrastructure Australia as a priority project.

Peter Schwarz, The Nationals: In addition to endorsing the Liberal Nationals policy statement, he will advocate that the bypass project gets its funding in its entirety and not in stages.

The bypass action group also sought comment from Bill Heath, Labor, but a response has not yet been received. However in a recent meeting with the Minister for Roads, Luke Donnellan, the action group received the minister’s commitment to pursue further funding for the bypass project. Mr Johnson stated that it was clear that that the bypass project is now accepted as a major essential project for the Goulburn Valley region and expressed confidence that the commitments and support received will be transferred into action following the election.