Advertising and social media recognised at VCPA Awards

AT this year’s Victorian Country Press Association (VCPA) Awards, The Adviser was proud to have been commended for the Best Print Ad category and was also highly commended under the Best Social Media Campaign category.

The Best Print Ad commendation was received for the Joe Paul Menswear ‘Boxing Day Sale’ ad that ran in the December 26, 2017 edition of The Adviser and the Best Social Media Campaign was commended for the Silver’s Circus Facebook campaign.

Speaking about the Joe Paul Menswear ad, Best Print Ad judge, Darren Robinson said, “This is a great example of a highly topical ad and is localised with the inclusion of what appears to be two staff members of the business.

“The design itself isn’t over complicated which allows the selling message to be cut through. However, the ad could have been more persuasive by adding additional urgency. When does the sale end? Is there limited stock? Etc. Great ads should help to attract immediate foot-traffic and this is often achieved as a result of adding urgency to an ad.”

Speaking about the Facebook Silver’s Circus campaign, Best Social Media Campaign judge, Francis Nicholls-Wunder said, “The Adviser used video content to give their Facebook audience a behind-the-scenes look at Silver’s Circus, allowing viewers to not only get a taste for some of the performances, but meet some of the colourful characters.

“Facebook was a great medium to distribute personal and intimate content, surely leading to more bums on seats for the circus itself.”