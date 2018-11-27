1 of 7

SIX players from the Murray Bushrangers and one from Euroa have seen their AFL draft dreams realised, each being selected in the AFL National Draft.

Laitham Vandermeer from Mooroopna Football Club was selected at Pick 37 by the Western Bulldogs Football Club.

Finn O’Dwyer from Yarrawonga Football Netball Club was selected at Pick 66 by the Carlton Football Club.

Jacob Koschitzke from the Albury Tigers Football Club Ltd was selected at Pick 52 by Hawthorn Football Club.

Mat Walker from Albury Tigers Football Club Ltd was selected at Pick 63 by the Hawthorn Football Club.

Ely Smith from the Yarrawonga Football Netball Club was selected at Pick 21 by the Brisbane Lions Football Club.

Jordon Butts from the Shepparton Bears Football Club was selected at Pick 39 in the Rookie Draft by the Adelaide Crows.

Mature aged rookie, Will Hayes from the Euroa Football Club was selected by the Western Bulldogs.